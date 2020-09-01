Green River Child Care Ordinance Amendment Up for Third and Final Reading

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider on third and final reading an ordinance amendment that would allow at-home child care centers located in residential zones to take in more kids and infants.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Green River City Council will meet at 7 at City Hall on September 1. The meeting can be attended in person, with proper social distancing, or watched live virtually at the City of Green River’s YouTube page.

There are three different classifications for child care centers:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Family Child Care Home (FCCH), an at-home child care option which allows three to 10 unrelated children.

Family Child Care Center (FCCC), an at-home child care option which allows up to 15 unrelated children. This option is the one being proposed in the ordinance change.

Child Care Centers (CCC), and these are the commercial business child care centers.

Right now, Family Child Care Centers are allowed in residential zones R3 and R4, as well as one business zone. The proposed ordinance change would allow them to be in R1 and R2 residential zones through obtaining a conditional use permit. This would allow those offering child care in their homes to be able to take in five more children per residence in R1 an R2 zones.

The Council voted 7-0 at the last meeting to approve the second reading. Several community members showed up at the meeting to express their support for the ordinance amendment.

Tuesday night will mark the third and final reading, and will be the last chance for public comment before adoption.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.