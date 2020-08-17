Green River Child Care Ordinance Change Up For Second Reading

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider on second reading an ordinance amendment that would allow at-home child care centers located in residential zones to take in more kids and infants during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The Green River City Council will meet at 7 pm at City Hall on August 18. The meeting can be attended in person, with proper social distancing, or watched live virtually at the City of Green River’s YouTube page.

There are three different classifications for child care centers:

Family Child Care Home (FCCH), an at-home child care option which allows three to 10 unrelated children.

Family Child Care Center (FCCC), an at-home child care option which allows up to 15 unrelated children. This option is the one being proposed in the ordinance change.

Child Care Centers (CCC), and these are the commercial business child care centers.

Right now, Family Child Care Centers are allowed in residential zones R3 and R4, as well as one business zone. The proposed ordinance change would allow them to be in R1 and R2 residential zones through obtaining a conditional use permit. This would allow those offering child care in their homes to be able to take in five more children per residence in R1 an R2 zones.

At the meeting on August 4, Councilman Gary Killpack pointed out the need for child care in Green River. Mayor Pete Rust spoke in opposition to the ordinance change, saying that the issue needs to be addressed but maybe in a different way.

“It doesn’t have to occur in a residential neighborhood. If there’s a need, we need to address that need. We absolutely need to do that as a community, but it doesn’t have to fall into residential neighborhoods,” Rust said.

He said the city should be careful about offering conditional use permits to change zoning districts.

Child care in Green River is limited with few available spots, resulting in many people having to take their kids to Rock Springs or stay home from work to take care of their own kids, according to Stephanie Bohlmann, Green River resident and at-home child care center operator.

On Monday, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 announced its plans to open a child care center have fallen through, as it did not meet the minimum number of children needed to open. They were trying to open an in-house center to address staff needs.

The Council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance change on first reading on August 4, however, Mayor Rust said he misspoke and that he is against the change. The Council will consider the change on second reading Tuesday night.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.