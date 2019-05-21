Green River Child Development Center Students Learn About Owl Ecology

GREEN RIVER — Students at the Green River Child Development Center recently participated in a Project WILD activity Owl Pellets to learn more about owls, habitat, and food chains.

CDC Teachers Jennifer Rundell and Ruthanne Grajeda invited WGFD I&E Specialist Lucy Diggins-Wold to bring her taxidermy owls and sterilized pellets collected by volunteers Traci and Byron Zuelhlsdorff in Farson.

Owls cannot digest whole prey, so they regurgitate the feathers, bones, and other body parts from their prey into a pellet. So, it is not scat!