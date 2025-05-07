Green River City Council Adopts a Habitat Management Plan and Approves a Pre-Authorization

GREEN RIVER — The adoption of the habitat management plan for Scott’s Bottom was approved, and the Flaming Gorge Days may be facing financial pauses.

The adoption of the habitat management plan for Scott’s Bottom was approved. The Greenbelt Task Force worked with Gavin Spence from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on the plan to keep the park healthy, natural, and safe for animals and people. The plan will utilize flood irrigation and occasional pruning for the cottonwood trees, maintaining the shrub and layered tree canopies for native species, along with chemical and physical removal of invasive plant species.

There are planned treatments spread out between three to five years, and many projects under the plan will be funded by grants. The plan limits any new buildings or lighting fixtures and manages rogue trails. The plan is written as a working document and isn’t legally binding for the city.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A pre-authorization request was submitted and added to the agenda for the Flaming Gorge Days and was approved after the Council questioned the pre-authorization. The request for $20,000 isn’t guaranteed to be used in total, but it is part of the $50,000 put aside in the city budget. The money will be used to cover vendors and bills that need to be paid before the service is given. Sponsors have not been steady, and the money is going towards bands, stages, and advertising.