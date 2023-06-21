Green River City Council Adopts FY 2024 Budget

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget during its meeting Tuesday night.

The estimated beginning fund balance on July 1 is $35.1 million. Revenues are at about $23.7 million, leaving a total of $58.8 million available for FY 2024.

Expenditures are estimated to be about $28.4 million, and restricted funds and designated reserves are at about $23.4 million. This leaves an estimated ending fund balance of about $6.9 million on June 30, 2024.

The budget has been figured with a conservative average of $850,000 per month in sales tax revenue. The city has been able to carry over funds for the past few years, and Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger said on June 5 that they have set up this budget with the same goal of carrying over some money.

According to Clevenger, the city’s goal is to set up sinking funds with the carry over, or start a road program to fix roads without relying on special-purpose taxes.

Clevenger said that continued support for air service enhancement for the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is included in this budget, as well as support for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC), the Joint Combined Communication Center (JCCC), and all community service agreements.

Additionally, he said the budget includes healthcare increases for employees and a cost of living adjustment (COLA), which will be allocated through a compensation band along with a one-time retention program that will be done in phases.

Other Business

The Council unanimously approved a custodial services contract with Castle Cleaning, Inc., in the amount of $60,000 for custodial services at the Green River Recreation Center.

Sergeant Brad Halter was appointed to the Combined Communications Joint Powers Board for a three-year term beginning June 20, 2023 and expiring June 30, 2026.

The Council also unanimously approved storm-drain easements and right of ways from Smith’s Food and Drug Center, Inc and Next Generation Properties of Nebraska, LLC. These are part of the development of the Smith’s Fuel Center on Bridger Drive. According to Green River Public Works Director Mark Westenskow, new storm drains need to be connected to the existing storm system located on the Bomgaar’s site.

This Easement is contingent on Smith’s closing on the subject property.