Green River City Council Agenda for April 16

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, April 16 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Presentations



Certificate of Recognition of Aaron Slaton

Suicide Bereavement Support Group

URA/Main Street Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Ordinances

Consideration on Second Reading an Ordinance Amending the City of Green River Code of Ordinances Chapter 18, Section 18-86 Gambling

Resolutions

Consideration of a Resolution Approving Amendment One to the Lincoln School Addition, Tracts B and C Purchase and Development Agreement

Consideration of a Resolution Amending the City of Green River’s Classification Plan for Fiscal Year 2019

Council Action Items

Consideration to Approve an Agreement with S20 Design and Engineering

Consideration to Award Bid for the 2019 Slurry Seal Project to Morgan Pavement Maintenance

Consideration to Approve a Representation Agreement with Charles L. Barnum and Rick Koehmstedt

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.