Green River City Council Agenda for April 16

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, April 16 at 7 pm.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Presentations
- Certificate of Recognition of Aaron Slaton
- Suicide Bereavement Support Group
- URA/Main Street Update
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Ordinances
- Consideration on Second Reading an Ordinance Amending the City of Green River Code of Ordinances Chapter 18, Section 18-86 Gambling
Resolutions
- Consideration of a Resolution Approving Amendment One to the Lincoln School Addition, Tracts B and C Purchase and Development Agreement
- Consideration of a Resolution Amending the City of Green River’s Classification Plan for Fiscal Year 2019
Council Action Items
- Consideration to Approve an Agreement with S20 Design and Engineering
- Consideration to Award Bid for the 2019 Slurry Seal Project to Morgan Pavement Maintenance
- Consideration to Approve a Representation Agreement with Charles L. Barnum and Rick Koehmstedt
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.