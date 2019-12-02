Green River City Council Agenda for December 3

By
News Desk
-
14
Views

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, December 3 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: December 3, 2019 Council Meeting

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Presentations

  • Green River Chamber of Commerce Update
  • Joint Powers Telecommunications Board Agreement Amendment Proposal by Sweetwater County

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Resolutions

  • Considersation to approve a budget resolution to accept a grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)

Council Action Items

  • Consideration to approve a Professional Services Agreement with Kinely-Horn and Associates, Inc.
  • Consideration of Amendment No. 1 to the City’s agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.
  • Consideration to award the bid to Ken Garff West Valley for (2) two new pickup trucks
  • Consideration to award the bid to Greiner Ford of Casper, WY for (7) seven new pickup trucks
  • Consideration to authorize the submission of an application to the Innovative Readiness Training Civilian-Military Partnership Program
  • Consideration to Approve the Waiver/Certification regarding the Justice Assistance Grant

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Check out the full agenda packet here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR