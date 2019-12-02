Green River City Council Agenda for December 3

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, December 3 at 7 pm.
Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: December 3, 2019 Council Meeting
Presentations
- Green River Chamber of Commerce Update
- Joint Powers Telecommunications Board Agreement Amendment Proposal by Sweetwater County
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Resolutions
- Considersation to approve a budget resolution to accept a grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)
Council Action Items
- Consideration to approve a Professional Services Agreement with Kinely-Horn and Associates, Inc.
- Consideration of Amendment No. 1 to the City’s agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.
- Consideration to award the bid to Ken Garff West Valley for (2) two new pickup trucks
- Consideration to award the bid to Greiner Ford of Casper, WY for (7) seven new pickup trucks
- Consideration to authorize the submission of an application to the Innovative Readiness Training Civilian-Military Partnership Program
- Consideration to Approve the Waiver/Certification regarding the Justice Assistance Grant
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Check out the full agenda packet here.