Green River City Council Agenda for December 3

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, December 3 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: December 3, 2019 Council Meeting

Presentations

Green River Chamber of Commerce Update

Joint Powers Telecommunications Board Agreement Amendment Proposal by Sweetwater County

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Resolutions



Considersation to approve a budget resolution to accept a grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)

Council Action Items

Consideration to approve a Professional Services Agreement with Kinely-Horn and Associates, Inc.

Consideration of Amendment No. 1 to the City’s agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.

Consideration to award the bid to Ken Garff West Valley for (2) two new pickup trucks

Consideration to award the bid to Greiner Ford of Casper, WY for (7) seven new pickup trucks

Consideration to authorize the submission of an application to the Innovative Readiness Training Civilian-Military Partnership Program

Consideration to Approve the Waiver/Certification regarding the Justice Assistance Grant

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Check out the full agenda packet here.