Green River City Council Agenda for December 4

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Monday, December 4, at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Presentations

Goals Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Board and Committee Appointments

Ordinances

Second Reading of a Consideration of an Ordinance Amending Chapter 7 Articles II Through IX Buildings and Building Regulations

Resolutions

Consideration to Approve a Resolution to Acknowledge the Completion of the City of Green River’s 6th Penny Projects

Council Action Items

Consideration to Accept a Right-of-Way Grant from the BLM for the Airport Access Road

Consideration to Approve Amendment #10 to the Landfill Engineering Services Agreement with Inberg Miller Engineers

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor and Council Reports

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.