Green River City Council Agenda for December 4

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Monday, December 4, at 7 pm.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Presentations
- Goals Update
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Board and Committee Appointments
Ordinances
- Second Reading of a Consideration of an Ordinance Amending Chapter 7 Articles II Through IX Buildings and Building Regulations
Resolutions
- Consideration to Approve a Resolution to Acknowledge the Completion of the City of Green River’s 6th Penny Projects
Council Action Items
- Consideration to Accept a Right-of-Way Grant from the BLM for the Airport Access Road
- Consideration to Approve Amendment #10 to the Landfill Engineering Services Agreement with Inberg Miller Engineers
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor and Council Reports
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.