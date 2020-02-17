Green River City Council Agenda for February 18

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, February 18 at 7 pm.

Mayor Rust will start the meeting by reading a 2020 Make-A-Wish proclamation. Under presentations, Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism will give its 2019 annual report.

A public hearing will take place for liquor license renewals.

Under resolutions, the council will consider changing the City of Green River’s Classification Plan, in which they would add the position of Planning & Zoning Administrator and Governmental Affairs & Grants Manager, and remove the positions of Planning Technician and Director of Community Development.

During the council action items portion of the meeting, the council will consider awarding the bid for the Transfer Station post-fire roof and panel replacement project.

They will also consider applying for and accepting Rec Mil funds from School District #2 for a playground replacement and tennis court enhancement grant.

The council will also consider submitting a 2020 Wyoming urban and community forestry program grant application.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Check out the full agenda packet here.