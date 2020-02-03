Green River City Council Agenda for February 4

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, February 4 at 7 pm.
Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: February 4, 2020 Council Meeting
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Proclamations
- 2020 Random Acts of Kindness Week
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Public Hearing
- New restaurant liquor license application from GMRG ACQ 1, LLC DBA, Pizza Hut #035974 for the term of February 5, 2020 through March 31, 2020
Resolutions
- Consideration of a Resolution designating a bank depository for the City of Green River
Council Action Items
- Consideration of an MOU with Sweetwater County and the City of Rock Springs for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition
- Consideration to approve a new restaurant liquor license application from GMRG ACQ 1, LLC DBA, Pizza Hut #035974
- Consideration to submit a request letter and approve the MOU for the Impact Siting Project
- Consideration to approve release of retainage and final payment to MDS Technologies
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Check out the full agenda packet here.