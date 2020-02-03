Green River City Council Agenda for February 4

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, February 4 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: February 4, 2020 Council Meeting

Proclamations

2020 Random Acts of Kindness Week

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Public Hearing

New restaurant liquor license application from GMRG ACQ 1, LLC DBA, Pizza Hut #035974 for the term of February 5, 2020 through March 31, 2020

Resolutions



Consideration of a Resolution designating a bank depository for the City of Green River

Council Action Items

Consideration of an MOU with Sweetwater County and the City of Rock Springs for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition

Consideration to approve a new restaurant liquor license application from GMRG ACQ 1, LLC DBA, Pizza Hut #035974

Consideration to submit a request letter and approve the MOU for the Impact Siting Project

Consideration to approve release of retainage and final payment to MDS Technologies

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Check out the full agenda packet here.