Green River City Council Agenda for February 4

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, February 4 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: February 4, 2020 Council Meeting

Proclamations

  • 2020 Random Acts of Kindness Week

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Public Hearing

  • New restaurant liquor license application from GMRG ACQ 1, LLC DBA, Pizza Hut #035974 for the term of February 5, 2020 through March 31, 2020

Resolutions

  • Consideration of a Resolution designating a bank depository for the City of Green River

Council Action Items

  • Consideration of an MOU with Sweetwater County and the City of Rock Springs for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition
  • Consideration to approve a new restaurant liquor license application from GMRG ACQ 1, LLC DBA, Pizza Hut #035974
  • Consideration to submit a request letter and approve the MOU for the Impact Siting Project
  • Consideration to approve release of retainage and final payment to MDS Technologies

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Check out the full agenda packet here.

