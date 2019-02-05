Green River City Council Agenda for February 5

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Wednesday, February 5 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Proclamations

  • Random Acts of Kindness Week
Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Resolutions

  • Consideration of a Resolution in Support of Creating a Unified Development Code
  • Consideration to Approve Joint Resolution #SWBFY15/16-11
  • Consideration of a Resolution Amending the Wages for all Elected and Appointed Officials for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2019

Council Action Items

  • Consideration to Enter into a Service Agreement with Coyote Creek Digital
  • Consideration of a Contract Reappointing Bobby W. Pineda to the Position of City Prosecutor
  • Consideration to Approve a Contract Reappointing Jason Petri as Municipal Court Judge

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.

