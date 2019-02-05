Green River City Council Agenda for February 5

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Wednesday, February 5 at 7 pm.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Proclamations
- Random Acts of Kindness Week
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Resolutions
- Consideration of a Resolution in Support of Creating a Unified Development Code
- Consideration to Approve Joint Resolution #SWBFY15/16-11
- Consideration of a Resolution Amending the Wages for all Elected and Appointed Officials for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2019
Council Action Items
- Consideration to Enter into a Service Agreement with Coyote Creek Digital
- Consideration of a Contract Reappointing Bobby W. Pineda to the Position of City Prosecutor
- Consideration to Approve a Contract Reappointing Jason Petri as Municipal Court Judge
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.