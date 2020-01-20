Green River City Council Agenda for January 21

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, January 21 at 7 pm.

One of the items on the Council’s agenda is the third and final reading of the smoking ordinance. If passed, this ordinance would add language to include electronic cigarettes and vaping devices to the smoking prohibited ordinance.

The Council will also look at conducting a feasibility study regarding the development of a grocery store downtown. It will cost $10,100 to complete the study, which the city will not have to pay.

The Green River URA/Main Street Agency has received a Technical Assistance Grant from Wyoming Main Street in the amount of $8,080 for the purpose of obtaining a feasibility study, while Wild Sage Market will pay the $2,020 match required for the grant.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: January 21, 2020 Council Meeting

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Board and Committee Appointments

Reappointment of Janell Hunter to the Joint Powers Water Board

Ordinances

Consideration on Third and Final Reading of an Ordinance Amending Chapter 18, Section 18-88 and 18-92 Smoking Prohibited

Resolutions



Consideration of a Resolution in Support of the Mission of the Sweetwater Economics Development Coalition

Council Action Items

Consideration of a Contract for a Feasibility Study for a Second Grocery Store

Consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Wyoming Business Council, The City of Green River and the Green River URS/Main Street Agency

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Check out the full agenda packet here.