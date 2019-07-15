Green River City Council Agenda for July 16

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: July 16, 2019 Council Meeting

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Presentations

Recognition of Years of Service for Retiree David Allred

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Council Action Items



Consideration to authorize the submission of a grant application to the Wyoming Business Council for a Local Government Energy Improvement Retrofit Grant to upgrade recreation center lighting to LED

Consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC)

Consideration to approve an agreement with the Muley Fanatic Foundation

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.