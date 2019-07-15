Green River City Council Agenda for July 16

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 pm.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: July 16, 2019 Council Meeting
Presentations
- Recognition of Years of Service for Retiree David Allred
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Council Action Items
- Consideration to authorize the submission of a grant application to the Wyoming Business Council for a Local Government Energy Improvement Retrofit Grant to upgrade recreation center lighting to LED
- Consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC)
- Consideration to approve an agreement with the Muley Fanatic Foundation
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.