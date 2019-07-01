Green River City Council Agenda for July 2

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, July 2 at 7 pm.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: July 2, 2019 Council Meeting
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Board and Committee Appointments
- Approval of the reappointment of Vanessa Carmody and Tricia Patterson to the Green River Arts Council
Resolutions
- Consideration of a resolution authorizing the submission of an application to the WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program
Council Action Items
- Consideration of an agreement with Shums Coda Associates to prove on-call building inspection and plan review services
- Consideration to adopt the Title VI Assurances/Non-Discrimination provisions & identification of EEO Coordinator for projects using federal funds obtained through WYDOT
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.