Green River City Council Agenda for July 2

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, July 2 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: July 2, 2019 Council Meeting

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Board and Committee Appointments



Approval of the reappointment of Vanessa Carmody and Tricia Patterson to the Green River Arts Council

Resolutions

Consideration of a resolution authorizing the submission of an application to the WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program

Council Action Items



Consideration of an agreement with Shums Coda Associates to prove on-call building inspection and plan review services

Consideration to adopt the Title VI Assurances/Non-Discrimination provisions & identification of EEO Coordinator for projects using federal funds obtained through WYDOT

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.