Green River City Council Agenda for July 2

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, July 2 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: July 2, 2019 Council Meeting

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Board and Committee Appointments

  • Approval of the reappointment of Vanessa Carmody and Tricia Patterson to the Green River Arts Council

Resolutions

  • Consideration of a resolution authorizing the submission of an application to the WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program

Council Action Items

  • Consideration of an agreement with Shums Coda Associates to prove on-call building inspection and plan review services
  • Consideration to adopt the Title VI Assurances/Non-Discrimination provisions & identification of EEO Coordinator for projects using federal funds obtained through WYDOT

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.

