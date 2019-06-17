Green River City Council Agenda for June 18

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, June 18 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: June 18, 2019 Council Meeting

Proclamations

  • Flaming Gorge Days

Presentations

  • Wyoming Wilderness Association Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Public Hearing

  • Proposed Budget for FYE 2020

Resolutions

  • Consideration of a resolution adopting the wages for all elected and appointed officials for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2020
  • Consideration of a resolution adopting the schedule of fees for Fiscal Year 2020
  • Consideration of a resolution making appropriations and adopting the budget for Fiscal Year 2020

Council Action Items

  • Consideration to approve the maintenance agreements with long mechanical solutions for HVAC services to City facilities
  • Consideration to approve Amendment #11 to the landfill engineering services agreement with Inberg Miller Engineers
  • Consideration to approve the Memorandum of Agreement with the Jamestown Fire Control District

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.

