Green River City Council Agenda for June 18

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, June 18 at 7 pm.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: June 18, 2019 Council Meeting
Proclamations
- Flaming Gorge Days
Presentations
- Wyoming Wilderness Association Update
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Public Hearing
- Proposed Budget for FYE 2020
Resolutions
- Consideration of a resolution adopting the wages for all elected and appointed officials for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2020
- Consideration of a resolution adopting the schedule of fees for Fiscal Year 2020
- Consideration of a resolution making appropriations and adopting the budget for Fiscal Year 2020
Council Action Items
- Consideration to approve the maintenance agreements with long mechanical solutions for HVAC services to City facilities
- Consideration to approve Amendment #11 to the landfill engineering services agreement with Inberg Miller Engineers
- Consideration to approve the Memorandum of Agreement with the Jamestown Fire Control District
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.