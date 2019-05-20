Green River City Council Agenda for May 21

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, May 21 at 7 pm.
The council will host a workshop for the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Review at 6 pm, prior to the meeting.
The agenda items are listed below.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Agenda Items
Call to Order: May 21, 2019 Council Workshop
- Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Review
Call to Order: May 21, 2019 Council Meeting
Presentations
- Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee
- Castle Rock Hospital District- New Medical Center Update
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Council Action Items
- Consideration to Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bureau of Land Management
- Consideration to Approve and to Accept the 2019 HIDTA Sub-Contract Award from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations
- Consideration to Approve the Agreements with Capital Business Systems Inc.
- Consideration to Approve the Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2020
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.