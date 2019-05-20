Green River City Council Agenda for May 21

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, May 21 at 7 pm.

The council will host a workshop for the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Review at 6 pm, prior to the meeting.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: May 21, 2019 Council Workshop

Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Review

Call to Order: May 21, 2019 Council Meeting

Presentations



Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee

Castle Rock Hospital District- New Medical Center Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Council Action Items



Consideration to Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bureau of Land Management

Consideration to Approve and to Accept the 2019 HIDTA Sub-Contract Award from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations

Consideration to Approve the Agreements with Capital Business Systems Inc.

Consideration to Approve the Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2020

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.