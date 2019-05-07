Green River City Council Agenda for May 7

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Proclamations

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Arbor Day

City Wide Clean-up Day

National Police Week

Older Americans Month

Presentations



Presentation by Harry Holler

Muley Fanatic Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Ordinances

Consideration on Third and Final Reading an Ordinance Amending the City of Green River Code of Ordinances Chapter 18, Section 18-86 Gambling

Council Action Items



Consideration to Approve the Installation Agreements with Rocky Mountain Power for the Small Business Direct Program

Consideration to Approve a Grant Submission to the WYDOT Aeronautics Division for the Spaceport Day Event

Consideration to Apply for a Technical Assistance Grant from the Wyoming Business Council through Wyoming Main Street for the Green River URA/Main Street Agency

Consideration to Approve the Issuance of Open Container Permits to the Green River Roping Club

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.