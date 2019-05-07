Green River City Council Agenda for May 7

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 pm.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Proclamations
- Arbor Day
- City Wide Clean-up Day
- National Police Week
- Older Americans Month
Presentations
- Presentation by Harry Holler
- Muley Fanatic Update
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Ordinances
- Consideration on Third and Final Reading an Ordinance Amending the City of Green River Code of Ordinances Chapter 18, Section 18-86 Gambling
Council Action Items
- Consideration to Approve the Installation Agreements with Rocky Mountain Power for the Small Business Direct Program
- Consideration to Approve a Grant Submission to the WYDOT Aeronautics Division for the Spaceport Day Event
- Consideration to Apply for a Technical Assistance Grant from the Wyoming Business Council through Wyoming Main Street for the Green River URA/Main Street Agency
- Consideration to Approve the Issuance of Open Container Permits to the Green River Roping Club
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.