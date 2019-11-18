Green River City Council Agenda for November 19

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, November 19 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: November 19, 2019 Council Meeting

Proclamations

Diabetes Awareness Month

National Apprenticeship Week

Presentations

Green River Fire Department’s Coloring Contest Awards

Wyoming Waste Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Public Hearing

Public Hearing for the Proposed Resolution to Rename Lincoln Street to Lincoln Circle

Board and Committee Appointments

Reappointment of Charles Ban Over to the Building Code of Appeals

Ordinances

Consideration on third and final reading an ordinance amending Chapter 18 Sections 18-88 and 18-92 Smoking Prohibited

Resolutions



Consideration to approve a resolution to rename Lincoln Street to Lincoln Circle

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Check out the full agenda packet here.