Green River City Council Agenda for November 19

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, November 19 at 7 pm.
Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: November 19, 2019 Council Meeting
Proclamations
- Diabetes Awareness Month
- National Apprenticeship Week
Presentations
- Green River Fire Department’s Coloring Contest Awards
- Wyoming Waste Update
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Public Hearing
- Public Hearing for the Proposed Resolution to Rename Lincoln Street to Lincoln Circle
Board and Committee Appointments
- Reappointment of Charles Ban Over to the Building Code of Appeals
Ordinances
- Consideration on third and final reading an ordinance amending Chapter 18 Sections 18-88 and 18-92 Smoking Prohibited
Resolutions
- Consideration to approve a resolution to rename Lincoln Street to Lincoln Circle
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Check out the full agenda packet here.