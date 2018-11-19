Green River City Council Agenda for November 20

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Monday, November 20, at 7 pm.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Presentations
- Fire Department Coloring Contest Winners
- Best of the Best- Trenton Nikont
- Kindergarten and First Grade Winners- First Place: Archer Lee Kinney; Second Place: Andiea (No last name given); Third Place: Macy Davis
- Second and Third Grade Winners- First Place: Callen Hemker; Second Place: Savanna Smith; Third Place: Jacob Garland
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Public Hearing
- Public Hearing n the Petition to Vacate a Portion of North 3rd East Street Right-of-Way
Board and Committee Appointments
- Reappointment of Dawn Trujillo to the URA/Main Street Board
- Reappointment of Judy Roderick to the Green River Arts Council
Ordinances
- Consideration on First Reading an Ordinance Amending Chapter 7 Articles II Through IX Buildings and Building Regulations
Resolutions
- Consideration of a Resolution Vacating and Transferring by Quitclaim Deed a Portion of North 3rd East Street Right-of-Way
Council Action Items
- Consideration of a Solid Waste Services Rate Increase from Wyoming Waste Systems
- Consideration to Award the Bid for Four (4) New 4-Wheel Drive 1/2 Ton Crew Cab Short Box Special Services Pickups
- Consideration to Release the Retainage for the 2018 Slurry Seal Project
- Consideration to Approve and Accept a Grant from the Wyoming Business Council for Environmental System Division LED Retrofit
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor and Council Reports
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.