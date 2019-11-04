Green River City Council Agenda for November 5

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, November 5 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: November 5, 2019 Council Meeting

Proclamations

Epilepsy Awareness Month

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Public Hearing

Public Hearing for WWTP Replacement Facility Construction – Loan and Environmental Requirements

Board and Committee Appointments

Appointment of Andy Hooten to the Joint Powers Telecommunication Board

Appointment of AshLeigh Aden to the Green River Arts Council

Reappointment of Lynn Birch to the Green River Arts Council

Appointment of William Howard Hart to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Ordinances

Consideration on second reading an ordinance amending Chapter 18 Sections 18-88 and 18-92 Smoking Prohibited

Resolutions



Consideration to approve a budget resolution to accept School District #2 Rec Mil Grant Funds for the Summer Day Camp Program

Council Action Items

Consideration of an Agreement with OptumHealth Care Solutions, LLC.

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment to Council Workshop



Council Workshop

Discussion on Directional and Priority Planning

Check out the full agenda packet here.