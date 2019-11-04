Green River City Council Agenda for November 5

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, November 5 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: November 5, 2019 Council Meeting

Proclamations

  • Epilepsy Awareness Month

 

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Public Hearing

  • Public Hearing for WWTP Replacement Facility Construction – Loan and Environmental Requirements

 

Board and Committee Appointments

  • Appointment of Andy Hooten to the Joint Powers Telecommunication Board
  • Appointment of AshLeigh Aden to the Green River Arts Council
  • Reappointment of Lynn Birch to the Green River Arts Council
  • Appointment of William Howard Hart to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

 

Ordinances

  • Consideration on second reading an ordinance amending Chapter 18 Sections 18-88 and 18-92 Smoking Prohibited

Resolutions

  • Consideration to approve a budget resolution to accept School District #2 Rec Mil Grant Funds for the Summer Day Camp Program

Council Action Items

  • Consideration of an Agreement with OptumHealth Care Solutions, LLC.

 

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment to Council Workshop

Council Workshop

  • Discussion on Directional and Priority Planning

 

Check out the full agenda packet here.

