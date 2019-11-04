Green River City Council Agenda for November 5

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, November 5 at 7 pm.
Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: November 5, 2019 Council Meeting
Proclamations
- Epilepsy Awareness Month
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Public Hearing
- Public Hearing for WWTP Replacement Facility Construction – Loan and Environmental Requirements
Board and Committee Appointments
- Appointment of Andy Hooten to the Joint Powers Telecommunication Board
- Appointment of AshLeigh Aden to the Green River Arts Council
- Reappointment of Lynn Birch to the Green River Arts Council
- Appointment of William Howard Hart to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
Ordinances
- Consideration on second reading an ordinance amending Chapter 18 Sections 18-88 and 18-92 Smoking Prohibited
Resolutions
- Consideration to approve a budget resolution to accept School District #2 Rec Mil Grant Funds for the Summer Day Camp Program
Council Action Items
- Consideration of an Agreement with OptumHealth Care Solutions, LLC.
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Adjournment to Council Workshop
Council Workshop
- Discussion on Directional and Priority Planning
Check out the full agenda packet here.