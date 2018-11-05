Green River City Council Agenda for November 5

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its meeting at Green River City Hall on Monday, November 5, at 7 pm. The meeting was moved from Tuesday to Monday as to avoid any interference with the election night on November 6.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Proclamations
- 2018 Epilepsy Awareness Month
Presentations
- Recognition of Years of Service for Retired Police Officer Doug Lauze
- Star Transit Update
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Public Hearing
- Public Hearing for the Application to Transfer Restaurant Liquor License
- Public Hearing for an Ordinance Amending Chapter 7, Articles II Through IX, Buildings and Building Regulations
Board and Committee Appointments
- Reappointment of Carolyn Liedtke to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
- Reappointment of Pam Wolfe to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
Ordinances
- Consideration on First Reading an Ordinance Amending Chapter 7 Buildings and Building Regulations
Resolutions
- Consideration of a Resolution and Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Sweetwater County
Council Action Items
- Consideration to Approve the Transfer of Restaurant Liquor License from the Last Outpost, INC. to Badwan Brothers Enterprises LLC
- Consideration to Approve a Rate Increase for Solid Waste Services from Wyoming Waste Systems
- Consideration to Approve Change Order #1 for the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill Closure-Cease & Transfer Project
- Consideration to Release the Retainage and Approve the Deductive Change Order #1 for the Northside Lift Station Reconstruction Project
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor and Council Reports
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.