Green River City Council Agenda for November 5

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its meeting at Green River City Hall on Monday, November 5, at 7 pm. The meeting was moved from Tuesday to Monday as to avoid any interference with the election night on November 6.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Proclamations

  • 2018 Epilepsy Awareness Month
Presentations

  • Recognition of Years of Service for Retired Police Officer Doug Lauze
  • Star Transit Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Public Hearing

  • Public Hearing for the Application to Transfer Restaurant Liquor License
  • Public Hearing for an Ordinance Amending Chapter 7, Articles II Through IX, Buildings and Building Regulations

Board and Committee Appointments

  • Reappointment of Carolyn Liedtke to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
  • Reappointment of Pam Wolfe to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board

Ordinances

  • Consideration on First Reading an Ordinance Amending Chapter 7 Buildings and Building Regulations

Resolutions

  • Consideration of a Resolution and Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Sweetwater County

Council Action Items

  • Consideration to Approve the Transfer of Restaurant Liquor License from the Last Outpost, INC. to Badwan Brothers Enterprises LLC
  • Consideration to Approve a Rate Increase for Solid Waste Services from Wyoming Waste Systems
  • Consideration to Approve Change Order #1 for the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill Closure-Cease & Transfer Project
  • Consideration to Release the Retainage and Approve the Deductive Change Order #1 for the Northside Lift Station Reconstruction Project

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor and Council Reports

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.

