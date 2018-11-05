Green River City Council Agenda for November 5

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its meeting at Green River City Hall on Monday, November 5, at 7 pm. The meeting was moved from Tuesday to Monday as to avoid any interference with the election night on November 6.

The agenda items are listed below.



Agenda Items

Proclamations

2018 Epilepsy Awareness Month

Presentations

Recognition of Years of Service for Retired Police Officer Doug Lauze

Star Transit Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Public Hearing

Public Hearing for the Application to Transfer Restaurant Liquor License

Public Hearing for an Ordinance Amending Chapter 7, Articles II Through IX, Buildings and Building Regulations

Board and Committee Appointments

Reappointment of Carolyn Liedtke to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board

Reappointment of Pam Wolfe to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board

Ordinances

Consideration on First Reading an Ordinance Amending Chapter 7 Buildings and Building Regulations

Resolutions

Consideration of a Resolution and Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Sweetwater County

Council Action Items

Consideration to Approve the Transfer of Restaurant Liquor License from the Last Outpost, INC. to Badwan Brothers Enterprises LLC

Consideration to Approve a Rate Increase for Solid Waste Services from Wyoming Waste Systems

Consideration to Approve Change Order #1 for the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill Closure-Cease & Transfer Project

Consideration to Release the Retainage and Approve the Deductive Change Order #1 for the Northside Lift Station Reconstruction Project

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor and Council Reports

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.