Green River City Council Agenda for October 1

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, October 1 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: October 1, 2019 Council Meeting

Proclamations

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Fire Prevention Week

Presentations

Wyoming Horse Racing Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Resolutions



Consideration to approve a budget resolution to accept the local government energy improvement grant award from the Wyoming Business Council

Council Action Items

Consideration to approve alcohol and tobacco compliance contracts with the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police

Consideration to approve a local government energy improvement grant agreement from the Wyoming Business Council

Consideration of an agreement with Apco Inc. for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Design and Consulting

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.