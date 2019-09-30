Green River City Council Agenda for October 1

By
News Desk
-
47
Views

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, October 1 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: October 1, 2019 Council Meeting

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Proclamations

  • Breast Cancer Awareness Month
  • Domestic Violence Awareness Month
  • Fire Prevention Week

Presentations

  • Wyoming Horse Racing Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Resolutions

  • Consideration to approve a budget resolution to accept the local government energy improvement grant award from the Wyoming Business Council

Council Action Items

  • Consideration to approve alcohol and tobacco compliance contracts with the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police
  • Consideration to approve a local government energy improvement grant agreement from the Wyoming Business Council
  • Consideration of an agreement with Apco Inc. for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Design and Consulting

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR