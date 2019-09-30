Green River City Council Agenda for October 1

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, October 1 at 7 pm.
Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: October 1, 2019 Council Meeting
Proclamations
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Fire Prevention Week
Presentations
- Wyoming Horse Racing Update
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Resolutions
- Consideration to approve a budget resolution to accept the local government energy improvement grant award from the Wyoming Business Council
Council Action Items
- Consideration to approve alcohol and tobacco compliance contracts with the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police
- Consideration to approve a local government energy improvement grant agreement from the Wyoming Business Council
- Consideration of an agreement with Apco Inc. for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Design and Consulting
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.