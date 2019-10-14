Green River City Council Agenda for October 15

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 pm.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: October 15, 2019 Council Meeting
Proclamations
- Extra Mile Day
- Mine Rescue Day
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Public Hearing
- Public Hearing for the proposed amendment to the City of Green River Code of Ordinances Chapter 18, Sections 18-88 and 18-92 Smoking Prohibited
Board and Committee Appointments
- Appointment of Sherry Schumacher to the Sweetwater County Board of Health
Ordinances
- Consideration on first reading an ordinance amending Chapter 18 Sections 18-88 and 18-92 Smoking Prohibited
Resolutions
- Consideration to approve a budget resolution to accept School District #2 Rec Mil Grant Funds for the Summer Day Camp Program
Council Action Items
- Consideration to approve the FY 2020 Wyoming Highway Safety Grant Agreement
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Adjournment
