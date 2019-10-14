Green River City Council Agenda for October 15

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: October 15, 2019 Council Meeting

Proclamations

  • Extra Mile Day
  • Mine Rescue Day

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Public Hearing

  • Public Hearing for the proposed amendment to the City of Green River Code of Ordinances Chapter 18, Sections 18-88 and 18-92 Smoking Prohibited

Board and Committee Appointments

  • Appointment of Sherry Schumacher to the Sweetwater County Board of Health

Ordinances

  • Consideration on first reading an ordinance amending Chapter 18 Sections 18-88 and 18-92 Smoking Prohibited

Resolutions

  • Consideration to approve a budget resolution to accept School District #2 Rec Mil Grant Funds for the Summer Day Camp Program

Council Action Items

  • Consideration to approve the FY 2020 Wyoming Highway Safety Grant Agreement

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.

