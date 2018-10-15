Green River City Council Agenda for October 16

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regular meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, October 16, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Proclamations

2018 Domestic Violence Awareness Month

2018 Extra Mile Day

Presentations

Green River Chamber of Commerce Update

150th Celebration Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Public Hearing

Public Hearing for Special Use Approval for a Storage Building to be Located at 625 E. Flaming Gorge Way

Board and Committee Appointments

Appointment of Irish Kreis to the Tree Advisory Board

Resolutions

Consideration of a Resolution Declaring the City’s Intent to Vacate a Portion of the North 3rd East Right-of-Way

Consideration of a Resolution to Approve a Special Use Permit for a Storage Building with a B-1 Zoning District

Consideration of a Resolution Amending the City of Green River’s Classifications Plan for Fiscal Year 2019

Council Action Items

Consideration to Release the Retainage on the Recreation Center Flooring Replacement Project

Consideration of Agreement with William H. Smith & Associates for the Preparation of the Evans & Knotty Pine Street Reconstruction Design Services Project

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor and Council Reports

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.