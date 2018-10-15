Green River City Council Agenda for October 16

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regular meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, October 16, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Proclamations

  • 2018 Domestic Violence Awareness Month
  • 2018 Extra Mile Day

Presentations

  • Green River Chamber of Commerce Update
  • 150th Celebration Update
Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Public Hearing

  • Public Hearing for Special Use Approval for a Storage Building to be Located at 625 E. Flaming Gorge Way

Board and Committee Appointments

  • Appointment of Irish Kreis to the Tree Advisory Board

Resolutions

  • Consideration of a Resolution Declaring the City’s Intent to Vacate a Portion of the North 3rd East Right-of-Way
  • Consideration of a Resolution to Approve a Special Use Permit for a Storage Building with a B-1 Zoning District
  • Consideration of a Resolution Amending the City of Green River’s Classifications Plan for Fiscal Year 2019

Council Action Items

  • Consideration to Release the Retainage on the Recreation Center Flooring Replacement Project
  • Consideration of Agreement with William H. Smith & Associates for the Preparation of the Evans & Knotty Pine Street Reconstruction Design Services Project

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor and Council Reports

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.

