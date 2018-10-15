Green River City Council Agenda for October 16

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regular meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, October 16, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Proclamations
- 2018 Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- 2018 Extra Mile Day
Presentations
- Green River Chamber of Commerce Update
- 150th Celebration Update
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Public Hearing
- Public Hearing for Special Use Approval for a Storage Building to be Located at 625 E. Flaming Gorge Way
Board and Committee Appointments
- Appointment of Irish Kreis to the Tree Advisory Board
Resolutions
- Consideration of a Resolution Declaring the City’s Intent to Vacate a Portion of the North 3rd East Right-of-Way
- Consideration of a Resolution to Approve a Special Use Permit for a Storage Building with a B-1 Zoning District
- Consideration of a Resolution Amending the City of Green River’s Classifications Plan for Fiscal Year 2019
Council Action Items
- Consideration to Release the Retainage on the Recreation Center Flooring Replacement Project
- Consideration of Agreement with William H. Smith & Associates for the Preparation of the Evans & Knotty Pine Street Reconstruction Design Services Project
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor and Council Reports
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.