Green River City Council Agenda for October 2

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regular meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, October 2, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Proclamations
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Fire Prevention Week
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Board and Committee Appointments
- Appointment of Mera Souare to the Sweetwater Combined Communications Joint Powers Board
- Appointment of Shaun Sturlaugson to the Sweetwater Combined Commuications Joint Powers Board
- Appointment of Nancy Eklund to the Sweetwater County Board of Health
- Reappointment of Sheila Simpson to the Green River Arts Council
Resolutions
- Consideration of a Resolution Accepting Grant Funds from the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission
Council Action Items
- Consideration to Approve a Wattsmart Agreement with Rocky Mountain Power
- Consideration to Approve a Memorandum of Understanding with GovDeals, Inc.
- Consideration to Authorize the Green River Fire Department Submit a Wyoming PDO Grant Application
- Consideration to Authorize the Submission of a 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant
Consent Agenda
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.