Green River City Council Agenda for October 2

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regular meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, October 2, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.

Proclamations

  • Breast Cancer Awareness Month
  • Fire Prevention Week

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Board and Committee Appointments

  • Appointment of Mera Souare to the Sweetwater Combined Communications Joint Powers Board
  • Appointment of Shaun Sturlaugson to the Sweetwater Combined Commuications Joint Powers Board
  • Appointment of Nancy Eklund to the Sweetwater County Board of Health
  • Reappointment of Sheila Simpson to the Green River Arts Council

Resolutions

  • Consideration of a Resolution Accepting Grant Funds from the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Council Action Items

  • Consideration to Approve a Wattsmart Agreement with Rocky Mountain Power
  • Consideration to Approve a Memorandum of Understanding with GovDeals, Inc.
  • Consideration to Authorize the Green River Fire Department Submit a Wyoming PDO Grant Application
  • Consideration to Authorize the Submission of a 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant

Consent Agenda

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.

