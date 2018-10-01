Green River City Council Agenda for October 2

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regular meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, October 2, at 7 pm. The agenda items are listed below.



Agenda Items



Proclamations

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fire Prevention Week

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Board and Committee Appointments

Appointment of Mera Souare to the Sweetwater Combined Communications Joint Powers Board

Appointment of Shaun Sturlaugson to the Sweetwater Combined Commuications Joint Powers Board

Appointment of Nancy Eklund to the Sweetwater County Board of Health

Reappointment of Sheila Simpson to the Green River Arts Council

Resolutions

Consideration of a Resolution Accepting Grant Funds from the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Council Action Items

Consideration to Approve a Wattsmart Agreement with Rocky Mountain Power

Consideration to Approve a Memorandum of Understanding with GovDeals, Inc.

Consideration to Authorize the Green River Fire Department Submit a Wyoming PDO Grant Application

Consideration to Authorize the Submission of a 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant

Consent Agenda

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.