Green River City Council Approves Grant for Alcohol and Tobacco Compliance Checks

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council unanimously approved the alcohol and tobacco compliance check contracts with the Wyoming Associations of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police for fiscal year 2020-2021 during their meeting Tuesday night.

For more than 10 years, the Green River Police Department has utilized a grant through the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police to conduct compliance checks on local businesses selling tobacco and alcohol to ensure these items are not being sold to underage customers.

The grant has a total of $6,800. This covers $85 per compliance check, which is used to reimburse overtime costs for GRPD officers, pay $10 to the person requesting to purchase the items, and a $10 gift card reward for clerks who successfully pass the check.

GRPD staff spends approximately 40 total officer hours preparing for and conducting the checks.

Earlier this year, GRPD conducted compliance checks on Green River businesses, in which nine of ten passed the alcohol compliance checks, and six of eight establishments passed the tobacco compliance checks.