Green River City Council Approves Land Swap

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — The Green River City Council unanimously approved a property swap renewal and a grant application for Flaming Gorge Way Corridor improvements during a brief meeting last night.

The council renewed a 10-year land swap agreement first approved in 2005 between the city and the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission. Under the original deal, the commission gave the city use of the land needed for the Green Belt in exchange for expanded parking near its office on Astle Ave. The renewal extends the same terms through 2035.

View of the Green Belt area behind the Game and Fish Office in Green River. Photo Credit: James Ritter

Council members also authorized submitting a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program to repair and improve the Flaming Gorge Way Corridor. Public Affairs and Grants Manager Ryan Rust said the city plans to request $2 million from the program, which has $54 million to $57 million available nationwide.

To strengthen the application, the city is also requesting $500,000 from the State of Wyoming in another grant set to open soon. No local matching funds are required from the city. The motion to submit both applications passed unanimously.