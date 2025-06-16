Green River City Council Considers Bid to Armor Riverside Memorial Riverbank

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider a sole bid for to armor Riverside Memorial Park during its meeting Tuesday night.

Wylie Construction submitted a bid in the amount of $449,277.95. The project includes filling in a side channel around the U-drop in Riverside Memorial Park. The U-drop is being armored on the bank after it was washed out during high flows. The project is being supported by a 50/50 grant through the Land and Water Conservation Program.

The Council will also request the Wyoming Department of Transportation update the information on signage on Interstate 80 at Exit 89 and 91. The signs currently read “White Water Kayak Park” and doesn’t reflect the area’s more prominent recreational asset — its mountain bike trails. The proposal is to change the sign from “White Water Kayak Park” to “Wilkins Peak Mountain Bike Trails” while retaining “Sweetwater Co. Museum” on the signs. WYDOT policies allow for advertisement for two local attractions on signs within five miles of an interstate exit.

Green River City Council meetings take place on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.