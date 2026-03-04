Green River City Council Extends Rocky Mountain Power Agreement, Hears Communications Report

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council passed another extension of its franchise agreement with Rocky Mountain Power and heard the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Power Board’s annual report, Tuesday night.

The council passed Ordinance No. 15-3 for the second time, amending the city’s franchise agreement with Rocky Mountain Power. The original amendment extended the agreement until Jan. 18, with hopes that negotiations would prove fruitful. According to Chris Meats, the city’s director of finance, negotiations were nearly complete but stalled over a “slight issue.” The amendment passed its third reading, extending the contract to March 19, 2026.

The council also heard the Joint Power Board’s annual report, which outlined statistics and updates from throughout the year. Among the topics discussed was Smart 911, a service first introduced in 2021 that allows residents to create profiles to help first responders during emergencies. Residents can provide information about themselves, their families or their homes, sharing as much or as little detail as they choose. When a registered user calls 911, that information is displayed to dispatchers, saving time and reducing the chance of miscommunication.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kim Bellamy and Lucas Tronquet received recognition from the council on behalf of the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities, as the council declared March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The proclamation highlights the importance of fostering opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to live independently and productively, with full access to education, housing, employment and recreational activities.