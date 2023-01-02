Green River City Council Members to Kick Off 2023 Meetings with Oath of Office

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will kick its meeting off Tuesday with the newly elected and re-elected council members taking the Oath of Office.

Mayor Pete Rust and Council Members Gary Killpack and Mike Shutran were re-elected while Ronald Williams will take the Oath as a newly elected member of the Council.

Mayor Rust will then make a proclamation for Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The Council will consider appointing Killpack and Council Member George Jost the the Finance Committee.

The Council will also consider a resolution for designations of bank depositories for the city for 2023. Lastly, the Council will elect its Council President and Council Vice President for 2023.

The Council will meet Tuesday, January 3, at 7 p.m., at City Hall.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.