Green River City Council Recognizes Fall All-State Teams

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council recently honored four standout female swimmers and one football player for their remarkable achievements in sports.

Each athlete was celebrated for earning All-State recognition in their respective fields, and the council presented them with medals and a collection of “paraphernalia”—as Mayor Pete Rust called it—which included pens, coins, and other small keepsakes.

The swimmers in attendance were Tavia Arnell, Zoie Gilmore, Alayna Kellhofer, and Kaylin Uhrig, all of whom were recognized for their excellence in the pool.

In addition to the swimmers, Green River Wolves wide receiver Dax Taylor received special recognition for being named to the Casper Star-Tribune’s Super 25, an honor that highlights the top high school football players in the state.