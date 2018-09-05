Green River City Council Recognizes Girl Scout Troop 1932 for their Take Action Project

GREEN RIVER– At Tuesday night’s Green River City Council meeting, the council and Mayor Pete Rust recognized Girl Scout Troop 1932 for their Take Action Project, in which they purchased an ADA swing set and had it installed at Collier Park.

The troop raised over $1,900 in cookie sales and donations, and the City of Green River matched these funds to help purchase and install the swings.

“It’s a great example of the great things we can accomplish together,” Brad Raney, Parks and Recreation Director said.

Jenn Wilkinson, Troop 1932 leader, said the girls learned about the difference between a community service project and a take action project- community service being a one-time good deed, while the latter is making a lasting impact in the community.

Mayor Rust and the council thanked the troop for their “service” and their “inclusiveness”.



Other Business

The Green River City Council confirmed two reappointments to the Green River Planning and Zoning Commission at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Scott Travis and Tina Porter were reappointed to the Green River Planning and Zoning Commission for three year terms, ending August 31, 2021.