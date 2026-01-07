Green River City Council Releases Retainage, Elects New Leadership

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council voted to release retainage totaling $22,464 for the Riverside Memorial Park riverbank armoring project and $2,263,946 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant replacement facility project.

The council members said some retainage will remain on the wastewater project until a second screen is shipped and installed.

During council nominations, Councilman Gary Killpack nominated Councilman Robert Berg for council president. The nomination passed unanimously.

Killpack also nominated Jessica Maser for council vice president. Councilman Mike Shutran nominated Councilwoman Sherry Bushman for the same position, but Bushman declined. Maser was elected vice president by a unanimous vote.

Mayor Pete Rust appointed Shutran and Killpack to the Finance Committee.

