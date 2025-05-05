Green River City Council: Scott’s Bottom Nature Area Habitat Management Plan Approval

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will be approving the Habitat Management Plan adoption for Scott’s Bottom Nature Area Tuesday evening.

The Habitat Management Plan for Scott’s Bottom outlines management plans protecting and enhancing ecological health and wildlife habitats in Scott’s Bottom. This plan doesn’t require additional funds to be adopted, and the nature area is currently managed within the 640 Parks Development budget. This plan will include seasonal irrigation, young cottonwood tree pruning and protection, plans to control noxious weeds and invasive vegetation, and other strategies for the area.

The Council will also enter a sculpture purchase agreement with Roger DiTarando and the Green River Arts Council for two otter sculptures and a birdbath. These are meant for the beautification of the City of Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Green River City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. at the Green River City Hall.