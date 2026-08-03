Green River City Council to Accept $3 Million Loan for Water Tank Rehab

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday night to consider accepting a $3 million loan from the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board for the rehabilitation of the Teton Water Tank.

The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan carries a 20-year term and a 1.25% annual interest rate. The loan will be paid back using increased user fees following the city’s 2025 rate design study.

A 2025 inspection of the tank revealed significant corrosion in the interior and exterior of the tank. If approved, the loan would cover the engineering and construction costs of the project.

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The Council will also consider approving a $1,685,110 U.S. Bureau of Reclamation grant for improvements to the Killdeer Wetlands and Diversion Dam. According to Council documents, the grant would cover the estimated project costs and is fully funded by federal dollars.

A condition of the grant requires that all iron and steel, all manufactured products and construction materials are manufactured in the United States.

The Council will also consider reappointing Karl Bozner and Greg Bushman to the Green River Planning and Zoning Commission. The final reading of a franchise agreement with Qwest Corporation and Visionary Communications will also be considered.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.