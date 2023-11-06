Green River City Council to Accept Two Homeland Security Grants

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will vote to accept two State Homeland Security Program Grants for a total amount of $130,000 in grant monies.

The Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended by the public in person or on YouTube. The city applied for the grant through the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security in April 2023.

According to meeting documents, one of the applications was for the purchase of transfer switches and adapters to be installed at five pump stations allowing for connections to a new portable generator that will provide back-up power to the water and wastewater systems. The other application was for the purchase of six SCBA’s, or self-contained breathing apparatus, for the Green River Fire Department.

Both of the applications were approved at the requested amount. The grant for transfer switches and adapters has been awarded in the amount of $45,000, and the grant for SCBA’s has been awarded in the amount of $85,000. No matching funds are required by the city. The grants are 100% federal funds with the goal of enhancing the ability of governments and nonprofits to prevent, protect against, respond to and recover from terrorist attacks.

Other Business

The Council will also consider approving a resolution accepting the final plat of the Pipeline Estates, submitted by Phillip Stanton. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval on Oct. 11. The proposed subdivision will create four family residential lots on the south side of Riverview Drive.

Mayor Pete Rust will also proclaim November as Diabetes Awareness Month.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.