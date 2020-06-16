Green River City Council to Adopt Fiscal Year 2021 Budget

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will have a public hearing for its fiscal year 2021 budget and then will vote to adopt it later in their meeting Tuesday night.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, June 16, at 7 pm at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be watched live at the City of Green River’s YouTube page.

Green River cut $4.1 million out of their $4.5 million in budget requests during their budgeting process to ensure they will be spending within their means.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

General fund budget requests for the city’s department are as follows:

Green River Police Department: $4,371,571

Green River Fire Department: $1,025,310

Community Development: $925,383

Public Works Department: $2,566,143

Parks and Rec Department: $4,112,937

General Government: $3,414,550

Those requests total up to $16,415,894.

Operating revenues for FY 2021 are expected to be around $13.5 million, while operating expenditures is projected to be about $16.6 million. This leaves a shortfall of about $3 million.

Other Business

The Council will also appoint Chris Meats to the Joint Powers Telecommunications Board during the meeting.

They will additionally consider a resolution adopting the wages for all elected and appointed officials for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

View the Council’s full agenda by clicking here.