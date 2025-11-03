Green River City Council to Amend Liquor Ordinances and Appoint New Arts Council Member

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council on Tuesday will hear the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 4 on alcoholic beverages to bring city code in line with state liquor laws. The proposal removes redundant language and instead references state statutes directly.

The council is also expected to appoint Shari West to the Green River Arts Council. West, a longtime Art on the Green participant, said she cares deeply about the city and its arts community.

An update from Wyoming Waste Systems is also scheduled during the meeting.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.