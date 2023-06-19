Green River City Council to Consider Adopting 2023-24 Budget 

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider approving the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget during its meeting Tuesday.

There will be a public hearing for the budget adoption towards the start of the meeting.

The estimated beginning fund balance on July 1 is $35.1 million. Revenues are at about $23.7 million, leaving a total of $58.8 million available for FY 2024.

Expenditures are estimated to be about $28.4 million, and restricted funds and designated reserves are at about $23.4 million. This means the estimated ending fund balance on June 30, 2024 will be about $6.9 million.

The budget has been figured with a conservative average of $850,000 per month in sales tax revenue.

Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger said at the June 5 meeting that the city has been able to carry over funds the past few years. He said the goal with these carry-over funds is to have funds available in case a need comes up, set up sinking funds, or even start a road program to fix roads without relying on sixth-penny taxes.

“A goal is to be able to have some of that [carry over] for some unforeseen circumstances or to get into putting some of these sinking funds together for rec centers and fire departments and the bigger items that we need to continue to do,” he said. “Our goal is to get into some kind of road program that we can do every year outside of the sixth penny so we can be able to catch up on that. But that happens when our sales tax increase and we conservatively monitor our budgets and what we do.”

Clevenger said that continued support for air service enhancement for the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is included in this budget, as well as support for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC), the Joint Combined Communication Center (JCCC), and all community service agreements.

Additionally, he said the budget includes healthcare increases for employees and a cost of living adjustment (COLA), which will be allocated through a compensation band along with a one-time retention program that will be done in phases.

There are three different resolutions for this budget including:

A. Adoption of wages for all elected and appointed officials, adoption of city positions, and adoption of city pay band and wage table.

B. Adoption of the schedule of fees.

C. Making appropriations and adopting the budget.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.