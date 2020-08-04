Green River City Council to Consider Alcohol and Tobacco Compliance Checks Contracts

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider approval of the alcohol and tobacco compliance check contracts with the Wyoming Associations of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police for fiscal year 2020-2021 during their meeting Tuesday, August 4.

The Green River City Council will meet at 7 pm at City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person, with proper social distancing, or watched live virtually at the City of Green River’s YouTube page.

For more than 10 years, the Green River Police Department has utilized a grant through the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police to conduct compliance checks on local businesses selling tobacco and alcohol to ensure these items are not being sold to underage customers.

The $6,800 grant pays $85 per compliance check, which is used to reimburse overtime costs, pay $10 to the person requesting to purchase the items, and a $10 gift card reward for clerks who successfully pass the check.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.