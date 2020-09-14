Green River City Council to Consider Approval of Funds For Spaceport Safety Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider accepting a Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) Aeronautics Division Certificate of State Grant-In-Aid to install safety improvements at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport.

Green River recently updated its Wyoming Aeronautics Capital Improvement Program (WACIP) for the Spaceport, in which a project installing wind cones and segmented circles was identified.

The wind cones and segmented circles act as navigational aids for pilots.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The WYDOT Aeronautics Division has proposed to fund this safety improvement project and has prepared the Certificate of State Grant-In-Aid for $36,000. A local match of 10 percent, or $4,000, is required to be awarded the funds.

The required match is available from funds allocated for the recent runway improvements. The labor will be done in-house.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Council will meet at 7 at City Hall on September 1. The meeting can be attended in person, with proper social distancing, or watched live virtually at the City of Green River’s YouTube page.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.