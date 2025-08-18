Green River City Council to Consider Grant Amendment, Network Upgrade Bid

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider a grant amendment, award a bid to upgrade the city’s network infrastructure, and review several other contract agreements Tuesday evening.

The Council will consider accepting an amendment to the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant agreement with the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. The amendment would extend the project deadline to Sept. 30, 2026, allowing the city to complete riverbank repairs at Riverside Memorial Park. Playground improvements funded by the grant have already been completed.

Also on the agenda is a recommendation to award a $368,680.99 bid to Advanced Network Management Inc. to replace the city’s network infrastructure. A competing bid from IT1 Source totaled $424,110.91. The request for bid for this project predates the ransomware attack the city has been dealing with since late June.

Other action items include:

A service agreement with the Rocky Mountain Center for Occupational and Environmental Health to provide an on-site asbestos contractor refresher training course.

A $13,719.01 change order to reconcile materials used in the 2025 Cape Seal Project, bringing the total contract to $683,123.22.

In the consent agenda, the council will consider several agreements, including $255,784 in community service funding for local organizations, an employee assistance program contract, a waiver of water tap fees for Sweetwater County School District No. 2’s new FFA property, and a $15,920 licensing and maintenance agreement for the S2 door lock system. The council will also approve minutes from its Aug. 5 meeting and review more than $4.8 million in invoices, payroll, and preauthorized payments.

The Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.