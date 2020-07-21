Green River City Council to Consider Participating in New Government Investment Pool

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider a resolution to participate in a new government investment pool during their meeting on Tuesday, July 21.

The Green River City Council will meet at 7 pm at its City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person, with proper social distancing, or watched live virtually at the City of Green River’s YouTube page.

The city uses multiple investment firms to help aid in the safety of its investments, and currently there are two government investment pools allowed in the State of Wyoming. Those are WYOSTAR and WGIF.

However, in May a third investment pool started in the state called Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities Systems (Wyoming CLASS).

If the council votes to approve this resolution, the city will be able to participate in this third pool.

Other Business

Mayor Pete Rust will make a proclamation officially designating Green River a “Purple Heart City”. This proclamation comes after being informed that Flaming Gorge Way in downtown Green River will be part of the national Purple Heart Trail system.

The Council will also recognize Private Michael Montoya who enlisted in the Wyoming National Guard to serve his country.

To view the full agenda and packet for Tuesday’s meeting, click here.