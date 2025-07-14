Green River City Council to Consider RV Housing Expansion, Public Health Contract

Many residents came out in support of the child care ordinance change Tuesday night at the Green River City Council meeting.

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m. with a full agenda that includes a key housing proposal, a public health contract extension, and various community agreements.

Among the evening’s highlights is a public hearing and resolution vote regarding a Special Use Permit request from Brittney Mong, the property manager of Pioneer Park. Mong is seeking city approval to temporarily rent vacant homesites in the mobile home park to recreational vehicle (RV) tenants over the next five years. The proposal is intended to provide additional housing options for new workers moving into the area.

If approved, the permit would allow up to 15% of the park — or 50 spaces — to be used for qualified RVs, with stipulations requiring inspections, annual reviews, and minimum standards for vehicles. The Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval.

The meeting will also feature:

A presentation honoring Michael Bond for his recent military deployment.

An update from WYDOT regarding the tunnels.

A Memorandum of Understanding with the Jamestown Fire Control District, allowing revenue sharing in exchange for fire protection services.

A contract amendment with the Wyoming Department of Health to extend wastewater virus surveillance through July 2026, assisting local officials in tracking public health data.

Several Consent Agenda items, including HVAC service agreements, a horse corral lease, a liquor license transfer for a July 17 event in Rock Springs, and a malt beverage permit for the Winter Brew Fest in November.

As always, public comment will be accepted early in the meeting. Residents may speak for up to three minutes on any issue, whether or not it’s listed on the agenda.

The council meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers and is open to the public.