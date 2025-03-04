Green River City Council to Consider Sugar Ranch Subdivision Changes

The Green River City Council will convene for its scheduled meeting on March 4, 2025, at 7 p.m. to consider among other items the potential replat of the Sugar Ranch Subdivision.

Board and Committee Appointments

The council will consider two appointments to the Green River Arts Council. Jeff Bernal, an art teacher with 31 years of experience, has volunteered for a two-year term beginning March 4, 2025, and ending March 4, 2027. The council will also vote on the reappointment of Noreena Gunter for another two-year term, extending through March 4, 2027.

Resolution for Sugar Ranch Subdivision Replat

The council will review a resolution concerning the replat of the Sugar Ranch Subdivision, located just outside the city limits along Highway 374. Wyoming law requires city approval for subdivisions within one mile of municipal boundaries before they can be finalized by the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners. The replat proposal includes consolidating several lots into a three-lot residential subdivision covering 2.036 acres. One lot currently contains a residential dwelling, while plans for the remaining two lots have not yet been determined.

Consent Agenda

Several routine matters will be addressed under the consent agenda:

Fireworks Display Contract: Approval of a $20,000 contract with Lantis Productions, Inc. for the city’s July 4, 2025, fireworks show.

Trade Agreement with TRN Media: Approval of a partnership between TRN Media and the Green River Recreation Center.

Horse Corral Lease: Authorization of a lease agreement for corral 14 with Karen Dominguez.

Ponderosa Bar Liquor License Transfer: Approval for the Ponderosa Bar to provide alcohol service at the Mule Deer Days Expo from March 21-23 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, pending approval from the City of Rock Springs.

Green River City Council meetings may be attended in person at City Hall, or viewed on the city YouTube page here. To view a full copy of the agenda you can visit the city website here.