Green River City Council to Delay Subdivision Decision

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council removed a resolution regarding a potential replat of the Sugar Ranch Subdivision from its agenda prior to the Council’s meeting Tuesday night. The issue has not yet cleared planning and zoning and will be revisited later.

The Council unanimously approved two appointments to the Green River Arts Council. Jeff Bernal, an art teacher with 31 years of experience, will serve a two-year term ending in 2027. Noreena Gunter was reappointed to serve another two-year term.

The Council also passed the consent agenda without interruption. The city approved a $20,000 contract with Lantis Productions for the Fourth of July fireworks display. Additionally, the Ponderosa Bar received permission to serve alcohol at the Mule Deer Days Expo, March 21-23. A trade agreement between the city and TRN Media involving passes to the Green River Recreation Center was also approved.