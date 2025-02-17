Green River City Council to Discuss Terminating Grant Tuesday

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will discuss the termination of a transportation program grant during its meeting Tuesday evening.

According to Council documents, the grant amounts to $400,000, with a $100,000 local match. The grant was intended for the Riverside Memorial Park walking path replacement and solar lighting installation, however due to rising costs and project delays, the city plans to reapply under more favorable terms in future grant cycles.

Other items include liquor license renewals, reports from the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board as well as the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board, as well as several board and committee appointments.

Public Hearing

A public hearing will take place regarding liquor license renewal applications. Applications were due Dec. 31, 2024. The hearing was advertised in the Green River Star on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, with notices posted at each establishment. The renewal term spans from April 1 to March 31, 2026.

Board and Committee Appointments

The mayor has proposed the following appointments:

WYDOT Green River Urban Systems Advisory Committee : Appointment of Joe Kizzire and Rob Fischer for two-year terms ending Feb. 18, 2027.

: Appointment of Joe Kizzire and Rob Fischer for two-year terms ending Feb. 18, 2027. Parks & Recreation Advisory Board: Appointment of Ryan Schaefer for a three-year term ending Feb. 18, 2028.

Council Action Items

The council will deliberate on the following matters:

Liquor License Renewals : Approval of 25 liquor license renewals for the term April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, pending compliance with business licenses, zoning laws, and legal approvals.

: Approval of 25 liquor license renewals for the term April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, pending compliance with business licenses, zoning laws, and legal approvals. Termination of FY22 Transportation Alternative Program Grant: Authorization to terminate a $400,000 federal grant with a $100,000 local match from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Consent Agenda

The council will consider approving the 2025 Memorandum of Understanding with the Quilting on the Green Committee.

The Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.