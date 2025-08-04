Green River City Council to Discuss Water Tank Rehab, Homeland Security Grants

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will hold a workshop and regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 5, beginning at 6 p.m., to review utility rates and address several city matters ranging from public safety grants to special event permits.

Workshop

The meeting opens with a workshop at 6 p.m., where council members will discuss the July 2025 Cost of Service and Rate Study conducted by NewGen Strategies & Solutions. The City of Green River retained NewGen Strategies and Solutions, LLC to perform an independent water and wastewater cost of service and rate design study. As part of the Study, NewGen was requested to forecast revenue requirements and rates for Fiscal Year 2026 through Fiscal Year 2030.

Regular Council Meeting

The regular session begins at 7 p.m. and includes the following highlights:

Presentations

A pinning ceremony will recognize newly promoted Sergeant Brad Dodson.

The Green River Arts Council will provide an update on its recent activities and initiatives.

Board Appointment

The council will consider reappointing Gary Killpack to the Sweetwater County Specific Purpose Tax Joint Powers Board for a three-year term ending June 30, 2027.

Council Action Items

Tank Rehabilitation Study : Council will vote on an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. to assess and recommend rehabilitation strategies for the Northside and Upland water tanks. The project carries a not-to-exceed cost of $9,750. In May 2025 Potable Divers, Inc. inspected the Northside and Upland tanks, and identified areas of concern for both tanks including exterior cracking, spalling, and cracking on the interior support columns.

: Council will vote on an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. to assess and recommend rehabilitation strategies for the Northside and Upland water tanks. The project carries a not-to-exceed cost of $9,750. In May 2025 Potable Divers, Inc. inspected the Northside and Upland tanks, and identified areas of concern for both tanks including exterior cracking, spalling, and cracking on the interior support columns. Homeland Security Grant Amendments : The city seeks approval of amendments to two FY23 State Homeland Security Program grants that fund new breathing apparatus for firefighters and transfer switches at lift stations. The amendments would extend the grant period by six months.

: The city seeks approval of amendments to two FY23 State Homeland Security Program grants that fund new breathing apparatus for firefighters and transfer switches at lift stations. The amendments would extend the grant period by six months. New Grant Applications: The city may apply for FY25 Homeland Security grants for up to nine new SCBAs for the Fire Department and license plate readers for the Police Department. Council is expected to approve staff’s request to proceed with applications.

Consent Agenda

Items on the consent agenda include:

Malt beverage and catering permits for the River Festival and Art on the Green Banquet

Open container permits for events hosted by Sisecam Wyoming LLC and the Sweetwater County Mountain Bike Association

Liquor license transfers for the Ponderosa Bar for off-site events in Pinedale and Rock Springs

A horse corral lease agreement with Clay Allen

Approval of council minutes from July 1 and July 15 meetings

Payment of bills totaling more than $6.6 million, including payroll and preauthorization expenditures



The meeting will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public, but may not be streamed to the city’s YouTube channel due to the city’s ongoing information technology issues. A full agenda can be found here.