Green River City Council To Hear Legislative Session Review, New Body Cameras

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will discuss the 2026 Legislative session and consider an agreement with Motorola Solutions to buy new body cameras and licenses for the Green River Police Department during its meeting Tuesday night.

The Council review several approved bills impacting law enforcement and city revenue. Among the bills that impact city revenue, HB107: Local Government Distributions, has the biggest impact on the city. The bill should see the city increase their revenue by $150,000 next fiscal year. A full list of all bills the city will review can be found here.

The Council will also consider entering an agreement with Motorola Solutions for new body cameras for the GRPD. The current model of camera they currently use will no longer be supported and needs to be replaced by the newest module. The total cost of the five-year plan is $110,039 which will cover the cost of the cameras and licensing,

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According to council documents, the majority of the cost is already covered by the existing police budget. The patrol staff is already familiar with the use of cameras and the policy concerning them, the only impact will be learning to use the new platform.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.