Green River City Council To Hear MOU With SWAT, Rounding Cash Payments

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday night to consider a memorandum of understanding with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Rock Springs to formalize a joint tactical operations group.

According to council documents, the GRPD, RSPD and Sheriff’s Office have worked together for seven years to develop a countywide SWAT team. The agencies have established guidelines and training standards to provide coordinated tactical response throughout Sweetwater County and are now prepared to enter into a formal agreement.

Rock Springs Public Information Officer Elizabeth Coontz said the agencies have collaborated on the SWAT team for some time and are ready to formalize the partnership through the memorandum of understanding.

The Penny Problem

The council will consider how to handle cash transactions following the discontinuation of penny minting last year. Because the city’s bank can no longer supply pennies, council members will vote on whether to round cash transactions down to the nearest nickel or round to the nearest nickel.

If approved, transactions ending in 1 or 2 cents would round down to the nearest zero, 3 or 4 cents would round up to 5 cents, 6 or 7 cents would round down to 5 cents, and 8 or 9 cents would round up to 10 cents.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.